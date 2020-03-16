Sign up
Photo 798
Paper for P
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1618
photos
145
followers
79
following
218% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
16th March 2020 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
p
,
macro march marco lyndemc paper 'notebook paper
Janet B.
ace
Ohhh, such graceful curves...”p” for perfect!
March 17th, 2020
Chris Johnson
ace
The light and setup is wonderful! Awesome photo.
March 17th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Fabulous! Love how you composed this.
March 17th, 2020
