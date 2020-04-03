Previous
Next
Finished with a Twist by lyndemc
Photo 816

Finished with a Twist

Already I'm seeing aspects of this instrument in a new way thanks to this project.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise