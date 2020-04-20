Sign up
Photo 833
Holding the Music to My Heart
There are honestly times I hug my instrument, thankful for its patience with me, and its efforts to help me learn how to play better.
That may sound nuts, but after a particularly good practice session, it just feels like the entity of wood and wire did something to help create an improvement in the music.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
Tags
hug
,
instrument
,
cello
,
lyndemc
,
30-shots2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
This picture reveals that I need to update my profile picture; my hair is no longer dark! And no, it's not because of Covid's shutting down hair salons, but that I stopped "painting" my hair a long time ago. The money I save buys new cello strings and re-hairs the bow when needed!
April 20th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Nicely processed and composed, an easy fav
April 20th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Fabulous... Fave
April 20th, 2020
Mallory
ace
And in other News, your hair looks great! :) A wonderful shot. Great composition.
April 20th, 2020
