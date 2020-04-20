Previous
Holding the Music to My Heart by lyndemc
Photo 833

Holding the Music to My Heart

There are honestly times I hug my instrument, thankful for its patience with me, and its efforts to help me learn how to play better.

That may sound nuts, but after a particularly good practice session, it just feels like the entity of wood and wire did something to help create an improvement in the music.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Denise (lyndemc)

Denise (lyndemc) ace
This picture reveals that I need to update my profile picture; my hair is no longer dark! And no, it's not because of Covid's shutting down hair salons, but that I stopped &quot;painting&quot; my hair a long time ago. The money I save buys new cello strings and re-hairs the bow when needed!
April 20th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Nicely processed and composed, an easy fav
April 20th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Fabulous... Fave
April 20th, 2020  
Mallory ace
And in other News, your hair looks great! :) A wonderful shot. Great composition.
April 20th, 2020  
