Your Turn by lyndemc
Your Turn

This is a peek inside the pegbox, the housing for the four tuning pegs around which the instrument's strings are wrapped. The holes in the sides of the pegbox are different sizes, larger on one side, smaller on the other, because the peg is tapered. Each peg has a small hole through it where the end of the wire is fed through to hold it fast before winding the wire tight. Firmly pushing the peg into the pegbox keeps the string tightened to the exact tension necessary to get the desired tone (or note), in this case, the D note.

24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Denise (lyndemc)

Peter Dulis ace
lovely close up & colors
April 25th, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
I am very much enjoying this macro tour of your cello and seeing that even the minor details have been designed with care.
April 25th, 2020  
