Somewhere, In There, A Lily by lyndemc
Photo 848

Somewhere, In There, A Lily

It's been raining all day which changed my photo plan but decorated the lily plants nicely.

FLORA, for my Flowers, Feathers, Fur & Flora May theme.
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Denise (lyndemc)

Photo Details

Dustyloup ace
Lovely capture of the star shape and the beauty of the Fibonacci sequence
May 5th, 2020  
