Photo 848
Somewhere, In There, A Lily
It's been raining all day which changed my photo plan but decorated the lily plants nicely.
FLORA, for my Flowers, Feathers, Fur & Flora May theme.
5th May 2020
5th May 20
1
0
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1668
photos
158
followers
80
following
232% complete
841
842
843
844
845
846
847
848
4
1
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
5th May 2020 4:12pm
Public
green
lily
raindrops
Dustyloup
ace
Lovely capture of the star shape and the beauty of the Fibonacci sequence
May 5th, 2020
