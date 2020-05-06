Previous
Brenna Bunny by lyndemc
Brenna Bunny

Brenna showed up in my yard a year ago now. I'm always looking out my kitchen window in the hope of seeing a wild bunny. We go through cycles of having lots of rabbits, then years where we don't see many at all. (I blame the hawks...) Imagine my surprise when I spot this white/brown rabbit instead! Long story; she lets me come out and pick her up, and happily accepts a long hug. She's been an amazing bunny friend. I risked letting her be off her leash for this photo. With no restraint, she wasn't keen on sitting still but wanted to have a roam around the yard, hence I didn't get much of a cute pose. But I do like the flowering quince bush in the background so went with this pic (out of the dozens that I took).

This if FUR in my Flowers, Feathers, Fur and Flora theme for May.
