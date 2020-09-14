Previous
Of Power and Peace by lyndemc
Of Power and Peace

Such a massive animal and yet there's this sweetness, this gentleness: it's there in the eyes. Horses are incredible creatures.

Denise (lyndemc)

Dustyloup
Nice framing!
September 15th, 2020  
Beau
Beautiful!!!
September 15th, 2020  
jackie edwards
love it...trying to get up the courage to ask some of the local horse owners if I can photograph their animals. I think they are magnificent.
September 15th, 2020  
