It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year by lyndemc
It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Fall is my favorite of all the seasons. :)
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Denise (lyndemc)

Dustyloup ace
So professional looking! Fav
September 22nd, 2020  
Dustyloup ace
Ps happy Fall ;)
September 22nd, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
Beautiful browns month! A beautiful composition. Simple but effective!
September 22nd, 2020  
