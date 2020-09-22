Sign up
Photo 920
It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Fall is my favorite of all the seasons. :)
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
3
3
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1740
photos
155
followers
78
following
252% complete
Dustyloup
ace
So professional looking! Fav
September 22nd, 2020
Dustyloup
ace
Ps happy Fall ;)
September 22nd, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
Beautiful browns month! A beautiful composition. Simple but effective!
September 22nd, 2020
