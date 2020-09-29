Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 929
In My Own Little World
This old barn has been a part of my 365 projects from the start. Sadly there's less and less of it standing, mostly because parts are being stolen. Every additional photo I get to take of it is a treasure at this point.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1749
photos
152
followers
77
following
254% complete
View this month »
922
923
924
925
926
927
928
929
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
29th September 2020 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
brown
,
roadside flowers
Mallory
ace
This is beautiful. Love the light and composition.
September 30th, 2020
Cathy
ace
Beautiful, a simple country still life, such a peaceful shot. Sad people think it is ok to steal. I'm a bit tired of the entitlement attitude. It isn't theirs to take.
September 30th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV and pinning! This is just simply beautiful!
September 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close