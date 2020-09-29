Previous
In My Own Little World by lyndemc
Photo 929

In My Own Little World

This old barn has been a part of my 365 projects from the start. Sadly there's less and less of it standing, mostly because parts are being stolen. Every additional photo I get to take of it is a treasure at this point.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Denise (lyndemc)

I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
Mallory ace
This is beautiful. Love the light and composition.
September 30th, 2020  
Cathy ace
Beautiful, a simple country still life, such a peaceful shot. Sad people think it is ok to steal. I'm a bit tired of the entitlement attitude. It isn't theirs to take.
September 30th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV and pinning! This is just simply beautiful!
September 30th, 2020  
