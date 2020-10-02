Previous
Speckled and Striped by lyndemc
Speckled and Striped

Perhaps like snowflakes there are no two pumpkins alike. Lovin' the variety of colors and patterns.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
255% complete

Poppo Livy ace
I'll bet that they look better than they taste. LOL
October 3rd, 2020  
