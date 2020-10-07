Sign up
Photo 936
Reveling in the Oaknuts
...and of course all that brown.
I wonder if there'll be a squirrel with a shocked expression when he comes across the pile of acorns we made for this picture.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1756
photos
152
followers
76
following
256% complete
View this month »
929
930
931
932
933
934
935
936
Tags
brown
,
acorns
,
danbo
,
lyndemc
