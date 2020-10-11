Sign up
Photo 939
Furbished with Gourds
I can't seem to keep the color brown out of my October project. It's suppose to be saved for November...
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Denise (lyndemc)
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1759
photos
154
followers
76
following
Tags
candle
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
brown
,
pumpkins
,
gourds
,
lyndemc
