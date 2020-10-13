Previous
It's My Turn by lyndemc
Photo 940

It's My Turn

The mums and chrysanthemums have been waiting for this season when they get to add their colors to the yard.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Denise (lyndemc)

Milanie ace
This is just gorgeous - love the softness but yet nice details. Can't wait for it to drop out of the 80's so I can get some mums.
October 13th, 2020  
