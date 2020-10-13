Sign up
Photo 940
It's My Turn
The mums and chrysanthemums have been waiting for this season when they get to add their colors to the yard.
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
1
3
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1760
photos
154
followers
76
following
257% complete
933
934
935
936
937
938
939
940
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
13th October 2020 9:19am
Tags
flowers
,
orange
,
fall
,
autumn
,
chrysanthemums
,
lyndemc
Milanie
ace
This is just gorgeous - love the softness but yet nice details. Can't wait for it to drop out of the 80's so I can get some mums.
October 13th, 2020
