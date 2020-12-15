On December 15

Previous
December 15
December 15

I'll just warn you now, I have several more Christmas trolls... With the month just half over, and there being lots more days to fill yet, trolls must be included.
Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
amyK ace
Haven’t seen a troll in awhile...:) pretty cute!
December 15th, 2020  
Diana ace
Love your trolls, wonderful capture!
December 15th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
December 15th, 2020  
moni kozi
This is cuteness overload...
December 15th, 2020  
