Photo 2289
Wispy Weeds
I took pictures of this old truck sitting in the weeds, which would be the usual thing to do, but I think this shot with the focus on the weeds is more creative.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
1
1
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2863
photos
343
followers
197
following
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st November 2022 7:34am
Diana
ace
It's beautiful, love the tones.
November 15th, 2022
