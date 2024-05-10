Previous
Swishing That Tail by lynnz
Photo 2597

Swishing That Tail

This chatterbox seems to get upset when we are in the back yard, swishes his tail and chatters nonstop!
10th May 2024

*lynn

@lynnz
Iowa USA
Photo Details

Joanne Capizzi
The colors on the squirrel are amazing!
May 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this cutie.
May 15th, 2024  
Brigette ace
Haha who’s backyard?? 😬🙃
May 15th, 2024  
