Photo 2597
Swishing That Tail
This chatterbox seems to get upset when we are in the back yard, swishes his tail and chatters nonstop!
10th May 2024
10th May 24
3
2
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3213
photos
317
followers
166
following
712% complete
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
8th May 2024 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joanne Capizzi
The colors on the squirrel are amazing!
May 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this cutie.
May 15th, 2024
Brigette
ace
Haha who’s backyard?? 😬🙃
May 15th, 2024
