Quiche Maya Woman by maango
Quiche Maya Woman

A Mayan woman in the village market by the church in Chichicastenango. She is wearing a traditional 'guipil' (blouse) to her region on the Western highlands of Guatemala.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Duncan

@maango
