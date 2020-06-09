Previous
Barbell Texture by manek43509
Barbell Texture

Finally able to get back to lifting weights, which feels so good. And also so bad, as it makes me realise how much strength I have lost over the lockdown.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Kit Marsden

@manek43509
Professional musician. Amateur photographer.
