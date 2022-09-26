Sign up
Photo 2821
First Drawing and Painting Class
this is when I discovered that I do not know what a duck looks like!
26th September 2022
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Photo Details
Album
2015 and beyond
