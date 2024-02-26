Previous
Different kind of buttercup? by margonaut
Different kind of buttercup?

There are lots of them. How have I managed to live here so long and not notice?
26th February 2024

margonaut

Diane ace
So pretty and spring-y
February 29th, 2024  
