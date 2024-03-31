Previous
Easter camellia by margonaut
Photo 3371

Easter camellia

We were "flowering" a cross in the courtyard between services, along with an egg hunt, and visiting time. I was picking some blooms for the cross and couldn't bring myself to sacrifice this one.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

margonaut

margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
