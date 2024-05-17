Previous
Took the new machine out of the box by margonaut
Photo 3418

Took the new machine out of the box

SO much to learn. Took me 10 minutes to figure out how to tell it to do a straight stitch.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

margonaut

