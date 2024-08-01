Previous
In the "little" ladies room upstairs at the Fox by margonaut
Photo 3494

In the "little" ladies room upstairs at the Fox

I never get to take photos in there, but it was after the show and nobody else was around. It's an incredible place, narrowly escaped demolition in the 70s.
1st August 2024

margonaut

