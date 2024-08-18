Previous
A miracle occurred by margonaut
Photo 3511

A miracle occurred

Unbelievable that this fell without hitting the house or anything else. A couple of days earlier Scott's car would have been sitting there.
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

margonaut

