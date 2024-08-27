Previous
Next
Doesn't seem to have made a dent by margonaut
Photo 3520

Doesn't seem to have made a dent

There appear to be MORE black and white scraps than before I started the quilt. How is that possible?
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
965% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise