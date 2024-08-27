Sign up
Photo 3520
Doesn't seem to have made a dent
There appear to be MORE black and white scraps than before I started the quilt. How is that possible?
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
0
0
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
5346
photos
8
followers
13
following
965% complete
