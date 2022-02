Tony Parkin Michelin meal in a box!

Our activity for today - just been delivered, to banish the wintry weather. All that is required to prepare (and eat!) a three course meal created by a Michelin starred chef. Complete with instructions and video - should test us! Starter of Orkney scallops with sea fennel, pickled cucumber and horseradish, main of wild fallow deer, beetroot, blackberry compote and green pepper sauce and a dessert of hot chololate fondant with kaffir lime chantilly... Bon appetit!