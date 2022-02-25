Previous
Dropping a Han Dynasty Urn by Ai Wei Wei by marianj
Dropping a Han Dynasty Urn by Ai Wei Wei

In a thought provoking exhibition in Kettle's Yard, Cambridge. These pictures are actually made out of LEGO.
Marian Johannesen

@marianj
