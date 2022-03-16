Previous
Next
A Morsbag! by marianj
75 / 365

A Morsbag!

Very pleased with my first sewing project in our new u3a Sewing Group which I completed today (took a little bit of extra time at home after the session!). A Morsbag, to carry shopping and save on plastic bags.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise