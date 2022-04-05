Previous
Spanish Group Day! by marianj
Spanish Group Day!

This week we had to create a new restaurant, giving it a name, menu and uniform and then act out a radio interview and radio advert... Kept us on our toes!
5th April 2022

Marian Johannesen

