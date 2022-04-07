Previous
Next
An Impressionist view of our Amelanchier tree by marianj
97 / 365

An Impressionist view of our Amelanchier tree

Looking glorious, but blowing in the constant wind. The hornbeam hedge is beginning to green up now too.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise