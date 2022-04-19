Previous
Belton House Conservatory, Lincolnshire by marianj
Belton House Conservatory, Lincolnshire

This was the first iron and glass domestic conservatory ever built. Its designs were exhibited at the Royal Academy's 43rd exhibition in 1811.
19th April 2022

Marian Johannesen

