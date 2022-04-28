Previous
Bolton Abbey, Yorkshire Dales National Park by marianj
Bolton Abbey, Yorkshire Dales National Park

Alongside the River Wharfe, 12th century. The stepping stones do not look too inviting at the moment - thankfully there is also a footbridge!
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Marian Johannesen

