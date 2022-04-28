Sign up
118 / 365
Bolton Abbey, Yorkshire Dales National Park
Alongside the River Wharfe, 12th century. The stepping stones do not look too inviting at the moment - thankfully there is also a footbridge!
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
Marian Johannesen
@marianj
