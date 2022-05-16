Sign up
136 / 365
A glimpse of Toledo's magnificent cathedral
Toledo consists of many narrow, steep streets, making it hard to stand back and appreciate all its impressive buildings from within.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
Marian Johannesen
@marianj
