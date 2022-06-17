Previous
The Fleetwood Ferry at Knott End by marianj
The Fleetwood Ferry at Knott End

A true Lowry sky, on a day that was supposed to be the hottest of the year...
You can see the two lighthouses in Fleetwood on either side of the ferry, that when lined up guide ships into port.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
