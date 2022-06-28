Previous
Bullfinch by marianj
Bullfinch

On a very wet and windy day, this bullfinch (a relatively rare visitor to our garden) was having a veritable feast on the berries on our tree. This was the best of a not so good bunch of photos today - shame about the raindrops on the window!
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
