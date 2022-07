Scanderbeg - wooden panel in Astley Hall

There are a number of these panels in Astley Hall, Chorley, installed here within the oak panelling in the mid nineteenth century. They were originally in Duxbury Old Hall and represent people who were famous from the 1300s through to the 1600s when they were made. Scanderbeg lived in the 15th century and was an Albanian Feudal Lord who rebelled against the Ottoman Empire.