Previous
Next
The beautiful Essex town of Thaxted by marianj
185 / 365

The beautiful Essex town of Thaxted

In the foreground is the medieval timber-framed Guildhall, with the medieval church in the background.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise