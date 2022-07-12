Previous
Next
Silver Wedding Rose by marianj
193 / 365

Silver Wedding Rose

This has never been prolific, and is very compact, but when it appears it is pretty perfect. This head almost looks like it has two hearts too...
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise