Fly on Valerian bush by marianj
202 / 365

Fly on Valerian bush

At least I think that is what the plant is called! It can have a slightly upleasant smell, but that does not seem to have bothered this fly.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
