Chinese Garden at RHS Bridgewater by marianj
204 / 365

Chinese Garden at RHS Bridgewater

Here we are again! This area has come on a lot in the last year. It is a wet visit today, with friends, the umbrellas give it away!
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
