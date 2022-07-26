Previous
Corn Marigold by marianj
207 / 365

Corn Marigold

Of the seeds planted in our wildflower patch, the corn marigolds have done really well and shine out.
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
Photo Details

