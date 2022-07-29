Previous
Day One, Mixed Team Event, Round One, Badminton by marianj
210 / 365

Day One, Mixed Team Event, Round One, Badminton

An exciting afternoon - Scotland playing the Maldives. Scotland won this round, 5-1.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
