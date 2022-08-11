Previous
Next
Castlefield Viaduct, Manchester by marianj
223 / 365

Castlefield Viaduct, Manchester

A Victorian-era steel viaduct, made by the engineers who worked on Blackpool Tower, leading in and out of the Great Northern Warehouse. It has been disused since the late 1960's and is now being made into a green 'Sky Park'.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise