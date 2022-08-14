Previous
The Edinburgh Fringe venue 'Leith Arches'
The Edinburgh Fringe venue 'Leith Arches'

An atmospheric venue, under the old railway arches. They were playing '1902', an excellent, gritty local tale of Hibs fans' quest for the cup five years ago (last won in 1902).
