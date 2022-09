Behind the scenes at RHS Bridgewater

We booked onto a special behind the scenes tour to glimpse what lies beyond the gardens open to the public. Here stood the grand Worsley New Hall, until it was demolished in the 1940s. On this photo you can see the footprint of a fountain in the formal gardens. Nature has reclaimed the site, the paths and the drives but a lot of work has already been done in clearing the ground and it is very interesting to see what has been hidden.