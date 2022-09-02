Previous
Next
Table top magic by marianj
245 / 365

Table top magic

Our photography group had fun playing with different effects. This jug and glass of orange juice (2 cms high, from a doll's house!) magically changed into a cocktail! Unfortunately I am not wizard enough to make the background all the same colour...
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise