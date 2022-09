Walking in aid of XP Support Group

We joined our friends on a sponsored walk from Ardley to Deddington in Oxfordshire today. They are walking from Buckinghamshire to Birmingham, over three weeks covering about 125 miles using 'Slow Ways' footpaths. This is to mark their retirement from the charity (now called Action for XP following a merger) which they set up about 25 years ago to help people who are unable to go out into the daylight, without fully covering up all their skin.