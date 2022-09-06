Previous
Net shops and boat in Hastings by marianj
Net shops and boat in Hastings

These tall black wooden sheds in Hastings were used to store fishing gear and are known as net shops. Hastings has the largest beach-launched fishing fleet in Europe.
Marian Johannesen

@marianj
