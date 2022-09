Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III, in Chorley

Held outside the Town Hall. The Proclamation was read by the Mayor of Chorley from a parchment with gold coloured seal, with local Parish Councillors present, following an earlier Proclamation in Preston. The Mace was inverted, to denote the royal occasion. Afterwards, cheers were given and the new version of the National Anthem was sung. A moving and historic occasion.