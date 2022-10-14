Previous
Next
My next sewing project complete by marianj
287 / 365

My next sewing project complete

Getting ready for a holiday in the warmth!
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise